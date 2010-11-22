Guide to iPad SIM cards

There’s no doubt that one of the coolest gadgets currently on the market for enjoying the convenience of mobile internet on the go is the Apple iPad. This amazing little tablet computing device allows you to browse the web, check email plus carry out all of the other day to day computing tasks in the luxury confines of a fabulous flat-screen.

Better still, thanks to mobile broadband you can take it just about anywhere and still keep surfing, no matter what sort of surroundings you’re in. The basic version of the Apple iPad only comes with Wi-Fi, but if you splash out another £100 or so you’ll be able to get the model that comes with 3G, which means you can connect to the mobile network throughout the UK.

Explore your options

In order to get onto the mobile network here you’ll need to first buy your Apple iPad device and then explore the deals that are available for the iPad SIM card. This is a sliver of plastic, a bit like the SIM cards that come with mobile phones, although it is smaller so regular SIM’s will not fit the iPad. In that respect you’ll need to search for a dedicated iPad SIM, which can be done via a comparison website such as Broadband Genie.

While the Apple iPad is still a fairly new device, the deals for iPad SIM cards are not exactly plentiful but if you use a free comparison service such as this you’ll be able to quickly and easily find the sort of deal that is best for your needs. It’s possible to get iPad SIM card deals in a couple of different incarnations too, with pay-as-you-go being a good idea for anyone watching their finances.

You can use this route to buy the iPad SIM and simply top it up as you need available credit and you only pay for the time you are connected and the data that you use. This is a great idea for lightweight internet users who only casually browse the web and dip into email. Heavier users might want to have a look at a contract deal and these start from as little as one-month rolling contracts, right through to longer term options.

Terms of use

Whichever route you decide to take with the Apple iPad then you’ll need to check the terms and conditions of any deal. This is so you can be sure that the package that you pick will fit the bill. One thing to watch for is data usage conditions, which determines how much content you can download and upload during a particular time period. If you download movies and music, for example, this can use up a quota of data usage, so check that the deal you want caters for this.

Mobile broadband can also be subject to coverage issues sometimes, in the same way as a mobile phones, although you can use the humble comparison website to check coverage levels and also the speed that can be expected, using free online tools. This will enable you to pick a package that not only fits the bill, but also choose the one that fits how much you wish to spend.

Be wary of using the iPad overseas too, as this might be affected by ‘roaming’ charges, which can be costly in much the same way as mobile phones are costly to use when you’re on holiday. Aside from that small downside, the Apple iPad is a fantastic way to stay online while you’re on the move.

